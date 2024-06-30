Male critically injured in shooting Saturday night along Southwest Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was critically injured Saturday night in a shooting along Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police say officers responded just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Southwest Boulevard on a shooting call.

A police spokesperson said officers believe the male victim was shot near Southwest Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue.

He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police had not released any other information as of Sunday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

