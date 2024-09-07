Watch Now
Male found dead inside home on Bales after overnight fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A male was discovered dead inside a home in the 5700 block of Bales after an overnight fire.

Fire crews were called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m.

They encountered smoke and fire showing from the home upon arrival.

The fire was quickly brought under control, but during the search firefighters found the body of a male inside.

The Kansas City Police Bomb and Arson crew has begun an investigation.

