Male suffers non-life-threatening injury in east KCMO shooting early Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A male victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury in a shooting early Saturday morning in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 2:23 a.m. a male witness of the shooting flagged down officers in the area of East 11th Street and Olive Street.

The witness directed officers to the 1100 block of Olive, where they found the male victim inside a building at the top of a staircase suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

