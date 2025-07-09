Man, 26, charged for allegedly groping 2 girls on July 4 at Smithville Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged after he allegedly groped two girls swimming on July 4 at a beach at Smithville Lake.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the two 13-year-old girls were swimming around 8 p.m. on July 4 at the Little Platte Swim Beach when they were approached by a man who started asking them personal questions.

He then allegedly grabbed the girls and started to grope them and attempted to remove their swimsuits.

The girls were able to escape after allegedly kicking the man in the groin area.

When the girls alerted their parents back on the beach about what had happened, their parents flagged down deputies and provided a description of the man.

Deputies located the man, identified as Carlos Climaco-Garcia, and took him into custody.

The sheriff's office says Climaco-Garcia was charged with two counts of child molestation. He is being held on a $75,000 bond at the Clay County Detention Center.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 10. Prosecutors are asking the judge to increase the bond to $100,000.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.