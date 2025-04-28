Man, 34, killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday on I-35 in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police say a 34-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

A witness told police they saw a vehicle speeding around 3:50 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35. The witness came up on the vehicle a short while later and saw that it had crashed underneath the bridge carrying the eastbound lanes of Interstate 635.

First responders arrived on the scene and transported the sole occupant of the car to a nearby hospital.

The man, later identified as Nicholas Hawthorne, died at the hospital from his injuries.

