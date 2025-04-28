Man, 40, found dead inside car at Wyandotte County park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office has launched a death investigation after finding the body of a 40-year-old man inside a car at a park.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies spotted a vehicle in Klamm Park. When they investigated further, they located an unresponsive white male inside the car.

Paramedics were called and declared the male, later identified as Jacob Dupre, dead.

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

—

