Man, 53, killed in Friday morning crash involving dump truck in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Olathe are investigating a deadly crash involving a dump truck on Friday morning.

A police spokesperson said first responders received word of the crash just after 9 a.m. Friday near the intersection of W. 159th Street and S. Lone Elm Road.

When first responders arrived, they located a two-vehicle, head-on crash involving an SUV and a dump truck.

Police located the driver and sole occupant of the SUV, a 53-year-old man. The man was declared deceased on the scene.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured and remained on the scene following the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6363.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.