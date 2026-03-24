Man, 59, killed by Amtrak train while crossing tracks Monday evening in Pettis County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says a 59-year-old man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Monday evening while crossing the railroad tracks.

First responders were called around 7:10 p.m. Monday to an area near U.S. 50 Highway and Highway TT on reports that a pedestrian had been struck.

When first responders arrived, they learned that two people were attempting to cross the tracks before a westbound Missouri River Runner Amtrak train passed by.

While the first person was able to make it across the railroad tracks, the second pedestrian was struck by the train.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No injuries were reported among passengers on the Amtrak train, which was bound for Kansas City’s Union Station.

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