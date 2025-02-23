Man, 65, killed in house fire late Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 65-year-old man died in a house fire late Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

A KCFD spokesperson said firefighters were called out at 11:30 p.m. to a single-family home in the 1600 block of Bristol Avenue.

The first crews on the scene reported heavy fire and headed inside to locate two people reported trapped.

One of the two victims was able to escape on their own. The second victim, a 65-year-old man who KCFD described as immobile, was found deceased.

The other victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Firefighters brought the fire under control around midnight. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

