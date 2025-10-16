Man, 78, dies from injuries in September assault in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the beating death of a 78-year-old man in September.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, police received a call about a physical disturbance between two men in the 2300 block of Ridge Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a man lying outside his home, unconscious and suffering from apparent trauma to the head.

The man, later identified as 78-year-old Leroy Alexander, was transported to an area hospital. A Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesperson said Alexander died from his injuries a week later on Sept. 30.

The spokesperson said officers eventually arrested a suspect in the case.

On Oct. 1, the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office charged Perry Allen Tilghman, 31, with one count of second-degree murder, unintentional but reckless, in connection with Alexander’s death.

Tilghman made his first appearance before a Wyandotte County District Court Judge on Oct. 3 and was appointed a public defender.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Nov. 19.

Tilghman remains in custody at the Wyandotte County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

