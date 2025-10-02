Man, 84, to face aggravated battery charges at Overland Park memory care facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 84-year-old Overland Park man was jailed Wednesday to face charges of aggravated battery following an incident Tuesday at a memory care facility in Overland Park.

An Overland Park police spokesperson said officers were called around 8 a.m. Tuesday to a long-term care facility at W. 75th Street and Switzer Road .

Police arrived on the scene and located two victims who had been injured in an altercation.

One of the victims, a 66-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second victim, a 71-year-old man, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to locate the 84-year-old suspect at the scene. The man was also transported to an area hospital for evaluation. Police said Tuesday he was cooperating in the investigation.

All three people were residents of the facility.

According to Johnson County Jail online records, the suspect was booked into the jail just before noon on Wednesday.

He’s set to appear before a judge Thursday afternoon.

