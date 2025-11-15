Man, 89, found dead inside Johnson County, Missouri, house fire late Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 89-year-old man was found dead late Friday night as firefighters battled a large fire in Johnson County, Missouri.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the Johnson County Fire Protection District was called to a fire at 961 NW 201 Road near Fayetteville, Missouri.

The first crews to arrive reported a fire involving a residence, multiple outbuildings, vehicles, and surrounding vegetation.

After battling the fire, crews entered the home where they located the resident, Walter McGirl, deceased.

“A fire of this size makes every part of the response more difficult,” Fire District Capt. Joe Jennings said in a release Saturday morning. “The amount of fire involvement when we arrived left very few conditions that could be controlled. Our crews did everything they could, as fast as they could. This is a tough call for everyone involved, and we’re thinking of the family.”

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined.

