Man accused of breach of privacy charges for taking pictures or video of women undressing

Johnson County Courthouse
YouTube/Johnson County Government
The new Johnson County Courthouse, 150 W. Santa Fe St. in Olathe, is shown here in a still from a video produced by Johnson County government.
Posted at 11:22 PM, Jun 21, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 29-year-old Overland Park man is accused of two counts of breach of privacy after allegedly taking or trying to take pictures or videos of women undressing.

Austin Flynn will be back in Johnson County Court for hearing on July 30.

The two incidents allegedly occurred on June 9.

No information on where the incidents occurred was available late Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

