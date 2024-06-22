Man accused of breach of privacy charges for taking pictures or video of women undressing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 29-year-old Overland Park man is accused of two counts of breach of privacy after allegedly taking or trying to take pictures or videos of women undressing.

Austin Flynn will be back in Johnson County Court for hearing on July 30.

The two incidents allegedly occurred on June 9.

No information on where the incidents occurred was available late Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

