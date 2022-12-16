Watch Now
Man accused of hitting child exiting school bus, fleeing scene near Excelsior Springs

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 3:45 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 16:45:30-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawson, Missouri, man has been arrested and is accused of fleeing the scene after hitting a child exiting a bus Thursday near Excelsior Springs.

Kyle Barrett, 39, was charged Friday in Clay County Court with fleeing the scene of an accident resulting in injury.

Barrett allegedly hit the 7-year-old boy at about 4:20 p.m. in the 24600 block of West Missouri 92 Highway near Cameron Road.

The boy, a student in the Excelsior Springs School District, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities were searching for Barrett after the incident and later located him late Thursday night.

His bond was set at $50,000.


