Man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend after argument over where the couple would stay the night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homeless man who went to a Kansas City, Missouri, house to record music is accused of killing his girlfriend after he felt "emasculated" during an argument over where they would stay the night.

Demario McGee, 37, is charged in Jackson County Court with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon (exhibiting), according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Officers found the victim, Katrice Williams, 32, just after 3 a.m. outside a gold Chevrolet Traverse parked in the back of the residence, according to a court document.

Williams died at the shooting scene.

Several people told officers they were in the basement of the house when they heard three gunshots, went outside and saw McGee walk away from Williams.

He came back a short time later, and the police arrested him.

McGee told detectives in a statement given at police headquarters that he and Williams were homeless and had been living in the Chevrolet Traverse.

He said he went to the house to record music in a basement recording studio. Williams stayed in the vehicle.

McGee told officers he went outside several times to try to persuade her to come inside, where he hoped they could spend the night.

The two began to argue, and Williams told McGee she was going to leave, according to the court document.

He told police he began shooting his gun in the air to scare her, but told detectives the gun may have fired as he raised the weapon into the air.

McGee is being held in the Jackson County Jail.

A judge set his bond at $250,000, cash only.

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