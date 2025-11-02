Man accused of terroristic threat at KCI Airport for allegedly threatening to "kill the Illuminati"

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who startled passengers scheduled to be on his flight is charged with terroristic threat for allegedly telling them, "I'm going to kill the Illuminati," before his arrest.

Joseph T. Valasquez was charged in Platte County Court in the Oct. 24 incident at a Delta Airlines gate.

A judge set Valasquez's bond at $50,000, cash-only.

Valasquez also told KCIPD officers he thought the "Illuminati should be dead," and "he will kill them all," according to a court document.

Because of his threatening statements, the operations at one Delta gate were temporarily suspended, according to the court document.

Explosive detction K9's and KCIPD officers checked Valasquez's luggaage, found no evidence of explosives and declared the luggage safe, according to a court document.

He also told police he had been staying at a hotel near the airport and he was being followed by the Illuminati, the court document states.

Valasquez denied making any criminal comments in the seating area while waiting on his flights.

He denied making any comments in that area and said he understood how threatening statements like that could cause panic and negatively impact airlines and the traveling public.

