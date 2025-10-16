Man arrested at KCI on assault charges after return from Seattle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police officers arrested a shooting suspect Wednesday at Kansas City International Airport after his return from a trip to Seattle.

Jeremiah Austin-Richardson, 19, is charged in Jackson County Court with one count of attempted robbery, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

Austin-Richardson is one of two suspects sought in an Aug. 19, 2025, attempted robbery and shooting at a house in east KCMO. The second suspect is still being sought.

The victim told police one of the suspects reached out to him through Instagram and asked if he could come over to the victim's house "to smoke."

The suspect and Austin-Richardson went to the house, but moments later, left in the victim's vehicle to go to a nearby convenience store.

The victim and Austin-Richardson went into the store, and when they came back out, the victim noticed the handgun he had left in the car was missing.

He asked his friend about the gun, and the man told him, "Don't worry about it. People were tripping," the court document states.

When the men returned to the house, they went into the victim's room.

Moments later, the victim yelled to his father, who was watching television in another room, "Hey, daddy! Call the cops, they're trying to kill me.''

His father sprang from the couch and saw Austin-Richardson pointing a gun at his son's chest, a court document states.

The father ran toward Austin-Richardson and pushed his hands toward the ceiling to prevent his son from getting shot. In the struggle over the gun, the father suffered a laceration to his hand.

The other suspect ran out of a back door of the house, but came back in through the front door and allegedly shot the victim in the chest.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but his condition was upgraded to stable.

