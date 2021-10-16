Man arrested for shooting at Interstate 35 in Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 26-year-old Pleasant Valley, Missouri, man is in jail after he allegedly fired shots at Interstate 35 in Liberty, Missouri, ran across the interstate and refused orders to surrender.

Liberty police told KSHB 41 News Christian Brown-Davis is charged with unlawful use of a weapon in an incident that began about 12:50 Friday morning.

Callers told police a man was shooting a gun at Interstate 35 in Liberty.

Officers found Brown-Davis, but he ran west across the interstate.

Both the north and southbound lanes were closed for about an hour.

Brown-Davis was found hiding in a brushy area near Northeast Church Road, police said.

He refused to surrender, and a short standoff ended with his arrest.

Police found a handgun at the scene.

