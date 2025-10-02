Man arrested on felony charges stemming from September pursuit in Cass County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested on felony charges stemming from a pursuit in Cass County that occurred in early September.

Just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested 28-year-old Dylan Lancaster at a hotel near North Corrington Avenue and 43rd Street in KCMO.

Lancaster is charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors related to a pursuit on Sept. 3.

He is facing felony charges of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle (Class D), aggravated fleeing a stop or detention (Class D) and first-degree property damage (Class E) and misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner (Class B) and leaving the scene of an accident (Class A).

On Sept. 3, the Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the vehicle Lancaster was driving as stolen, leading to a pursuit that ended near East 219th Street and State Route YY in Belton.

Lancaster then fled on foot and deputies were unable to locate him that day.

Authorities said Lancaster also violated his parole in Missouri.

KCPD and the Jackson County Drug Task Force assisted in apprehending Lancaster as well, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Lancaster is currently at the Cass County Jail with no bond allowed.

