Man arrested Thursday night after shooting a gun in his Shawnee neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who said he wanted to hurt himself and others fired several gunshots Thursday night before being arrested by Shawnee police.

Officers were sent about 7:30 p.m. to the 6300 block of Albervan Street to check on the man.

A neighbor said he heard gunshots before officers got there.

The suspect fired more gunshots as officers arrived.

No one was hit by the bullets.

Police arrested the man without any other gunshots being fired.

