Man attempted to rob bank in Platte City, Missouri, on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man wearing a black medical mask tried but failed in an attempt to rob a Bank of Weston branch in Platte City, Missouri, on Friday.

The man walked into the bank about 10:40 a.m. and demanded cash, according to an FBI news release.

He also claimed he had a gun, but walked out before he got any money, the news release states.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a stocky build and long hair, according to the news release.

He wore a black jacket, black pants and black gloves during the attempted robbery, the FBI news release states.

The suspect drove away from the bank in a black car going west on U.S. Highway 92.

