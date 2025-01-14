Man barricades himself in standoff with Kansas City, Missouri, police after shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has barricaded himself in a standoff with Kansas City, Missouri, police following a shooting late Tuesday morning.

A KCPD spokesperson tells KSHB 41 officers were called around 10 a.m. Tuesday to the 2700 block of E. 26th Street on a shooting. The address is just two blocks east of KCPD's East Patrol Campus.

They located a female shooting victim at the address. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man at the address barricaded himself inside after the shooting. Police called in additional resources, and, as of 12:30 p.m., continued to resolve the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

