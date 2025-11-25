Man beaten, robbed at gunpoint during sale of personal property Monday afternoon in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man told Olathe police four men robbed and beat him Monday afternoon during a sale of private property.

The robbery happened about 1:45 p.m. near the 600 block of South Curtis Street, according to an Olathe Police Department news release.

The victim told police during the sale he was robbed at gunpoint and beaten by the four men.

Descriptions of the four men were vague.

Police said the suspects fled in an older car with black rim.s

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.