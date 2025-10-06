Man charged after allgedly stabbing Kansas City, Missouri, employee Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, employee cleaning up sidewalks on Sunday was stabbed during an attempted armed robbery.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, the employee was cleaning up a sidewalk near Penn Valley Park when he were approached by a man, later identified as Austin Lewis, asking for a dollar.

Court documents revealed the employee, who did not understand English, ignored Lewis and continued his work.

Lewis then allegedly stabbed the city employee.

First responders arrived and transported the city employee to an area hospital for treatment. As of Monday, the employee’s condition was described as “stable.”

Less than five minutes after the stabbing, police located Lewis less than two blocks from the scene. He was wearing the same clothing described by a witness who saw the stabbing.

Lewis was transported to a detention facility, where he declined to answer questions from detectives.

Lewis remained in custody Monday on a $100,000, cash-only bond.

