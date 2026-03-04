Man charged after crews find explosives in trash can near Liberty Memorial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Richmond, California, man has been charged with leaving a bag filled with 20 “M” explosive devices in a trash can last week near the Liberty Memorial.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 24, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s Bomb and Arson Unit received a call that custodial staff had discovered potential explosives in a trash can at 2 Memorial Drive on the grounds of the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

The outdoor trash can was located on the west side of the Liberty Memorial property along a sidewalk and parking spots.

Upon review of the trash can, detectives found a bag containing 20 “M” devices. Court documents describe the devices as a commonly produced homemade explosive device.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video of the area and identified a black Honda Civic as the vehicle belonging to the suspect.

Using city traffic cameras, detectives were able to track the Honda Civic’s driver at the Liberty Memorial, where he placed the bag of explosives into the trashcan.

On Tuesday, March 3, police located the suspect, identified as Owen I. Canizales Argueta. In an interview with police, Canizales Argueta allegedly admitted to placing the bag of explosives into the trash can, though he denied knowing the devices were illegal. He told police he bought the explosives in 2025.

On Wednesday, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged Canizalez Argueta with 20 counts of possession of an illegal explosive.

“Jackson County does not tolerate threats. Not to our landmarks, not to our gathering places and not to our neighborhoods,” Prosecutor Melesa Johnson said in a news release Wednesday.

Johnson said she appreciated the work of KCPD to quickly identify and arrest the defendant.

“With the World Cup just 100 days away, we’re prepared and committed to holding anyone who seeks to harm this community accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Johnson said. “We’re working closely with local law enforcement, elected officials, federal partners and KC2026 to ensure that when the world arrives to our community, we are prepared and safe.”

Canizales Argueta remains in custody on a $100,000, cash-only bond.

