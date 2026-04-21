Man charged after leading 3 local police departments on car chase at speeds over 100 mph

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who ran a red light, narrowly avoided a crash, and led law officers on a high-speed chase Monday could spend up to seven years in prison for his 13-minute failed escape attempt.

Reginald Lampkin, Jr., is charged in Clay County Court with a felony, aggravated fleeing, that also carries a fine of up to $10,000.

A judge set Lampkin's bond at $100,000.

The chase started in Liberty after Lampkin sped through a red light and nearly hit another vehicle, according to a news release from the Clay County Prosecutor's Office.

Lampkin slowed down when officers tried to stop him, but did not stop.

He drove through parts of Kansas City, Missouri, Liberty and Riverside at high speeds and did not stop for red lights, according to the news release.

Lampkin got out of the white Mazda CX9 on Interstate 635 near the Kansas state line. He ran across highway lanes and ignored officers' orders to stop.

One officer deployed a Taser, and Lampkin was apprehended, ending the chase.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.