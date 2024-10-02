Man charged after making false threat of gun violence at IRS Center in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man faces a federal charge after falsely claiming in a 911 call that a person armed with a gun was threatening to shoot people at the IRS office in Kansas City, Missouri.

Anthony Alford, 46, faces one count of false information and hoaxes.

Alford made his first court appearance on Tuesday and is being held in federal custody.

He will be in court Friday for a detention hearing, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Kansas City, Missouri.

Alford called 911 on Sept. 10, 2024, and lied about a person being armed with a gun and threatening to shoot people in the IRS building, located at 333 W. Pershing Road, according to a court document.

The person Alford claimed had a gun and made threats of violence was a woman who worked for the IRS in the building on Pershing Road.

Law officers searched the woman and her vehicle and did not find any weapons, according to the court document.

She later told officers she had been dating Alford for about a month and trying to break up with him for about a week.

The woman told officers Alford exhibited "controlling, possessive and jealous behavior."

She also said Alford repeatedly called her the night before the incident at the IRS, the court document states.

In addition, he sent messages to the woman threatening to involve the police and referenced guns.

About 10 minutes before Alford allegedly made the hoax call to the IRS, he sent messages to the woman that included, "On the phone with IRS police have fun when you get there," the court document states.

Alford told police he was drunk when he made the hoax call and that he had apologized to the victim.

A court document revealed Alford's criminal history includes a five-year prison sentence for deviate sexual assault in 2004 in Jackson County and he also spent time in prison for tampering with a motor vehicle in Platte County.

