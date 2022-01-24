Man charged after running on field during Chiefs vs. Bills divisional game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grandview man was arrested on Sunday for running on to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department identified him as a 20-year-old Grandview man.

Video captured the man apparently running on the field during the second half of the game.

It appears as if the man was running toward a football that was on the field near the 20-yard line before Bills' wide receiver Stefon Diggs laid him out.

An Arrowhead security guard then wrestled and restrained the man.

The man is facing a municipal charge. He's set to appear in court on Feb. 24.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .