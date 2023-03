KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man faces an aggravated robbery charge for allegedly robbing a Leawood bank.

Troy Robbins, 54, of Smithville, is in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.

Robbins allegedly robbed the Chase Bank branch Feb. 23 near West 119th Street and Roe Avenue.

Police arrested Robbins a few hours later.

His bond is set at $250,000.

—