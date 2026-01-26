Man charged in deadly fentanyl overdose in March 2025 in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 36-year-old man is charged in Johnson County, Kansas, District Court with one count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death in the March 2025 fentanyl overdose death of an Olathe man.

Steven Cutler also faces eight counts of use of a communications facility in the commission of a felony drug violation.

Cutler allegedly sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to Carl Hunter Wheeler, 33.

Wheeler was found in his room by his roommate around 12:45 p.m. on March 5, 2025.

He was declared dead by emergency medical personnel a few minutes later.

Police found evidence on a cell phone of numerous text messages between Wheeler and Cutler, according to a court document.

The messages began on Feb. 16, 2025, and ended on March 4, 2025.

