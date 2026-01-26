Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  Closings/Delays
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Man charged in deadly fentanyl overdose in March 2025 in Olathe

fentanyl
Copyright 2019 by Getty Images
Drew Angerer
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Bags of heroin, some laced with fentanyl, are displayed before a press conference regarding a major drug bust, at the office of the New York Attorney General, September 23, 2016 in New York City. New York State Attorney General Eric Scheiderman's office announced Friday that authorities in New York state have made a record drug bust, seizing 33 kilograms of heroin and 2 kilograms of fentanyl. According to the attorney general's office, it is the largest seizure in the 46 year history of New York's Organized Crime Task Force. Twenty-five peopole living in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Arizona and New Jersey have been indicted in connection with the case. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
fentanyl
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 36-year-old man is charged in Johnson County, Kansas, District Court with one count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death in the March 2025 fentanyl overdose death of an Olathe man.

Steven Cutler also faces eight counts of use of a communications facility in the commission of a felony drug violation.

Cutler allegedly sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to Carl Hunter Wheeler, 33.

Wheeler was found in his room by his roommate around 12:45 p.m. on March 5, 2025.

He was declared dead by emergency medical personnel a few minutes later.

Police found evidence on a cell phone of numerous text messages between Wheeler and Cutler, according to a court document.

The messages began on Feb. 16, 2025, and ended on March 4, 2025.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us