Man charged in July 10 shooting death outside south Kansas City, Missouri, apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in a July 10th shooting after an argument that killed one man and injured a woman outside a south Kansas City, Missouri, apartment building.

K'Von Goetz is also charged in Jackson County Court with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

A court document states a woman told police she was on the telephone with Goetz, arguing about a TikTok post, when she heard a disturbance outside the apartment building, according to a court document.

She went outside and saw Goetz standing next to his car, arguing with her family.

Her family members were yelling for Goetz to leave, but he said no, telling them he was in a public area.

Goetz grabbed a handgun from his car, and the woman got between Goetz and her family and tried to calm the situation.

She got into Goetz's car and started to drive away, hoping that Goetz would go with her, according to the court document.

Goetz instead ran next to the car and fired three or four shots into it.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to her chest, left arm, and right arm.

He also shot and fatally wounded Keilan Dobbs, 29, during the argument. Dobbs died at the scene.

Goetz is in the Jackson County Jail. A judge set his bond at $150,000, cash-only.

