Man charged in murder of well-known Northland sports writer in road rage incident in January

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged with second-degree murder and other felonies for the January 10, 2025, shooting death of well-known Northland sportswriter Dennis Sharkey, Jr.

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd announced charges today against Ruslan Huseynov in the Sharkey murder.

Huseynov, in addition to the murder charge, is also charged in Platte County Court with two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

He is being held without bond.

Police found Sharkey's body inside his 2019 Chevrolet Spark at the bottom of an embankment off Interstate 29 near Northwest 72nd Street. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

A 911 call from two witnesses helped investigators determine what happened on that busy stretch of highway.

According to a court document, a boyfriend and girlfriend were in a car that entered southbound I-29 at Northwest Barry Road.

They told officers the victim and suspect's vehicles stopped in the number three lane, according to the court document.

The witnesses were also in the No. 3 lane and had to stop behind the other two cars.

The court document states the witnesses pulled around the two vehicles and continued driving south on the interstate.

The driver, later identified as Huseynov, got out of his car with a gun in his hand, according to the witnesses.

They heard a single gunshot and sped away from the area.

Police arrested Huseynov this week. A test on the handgun found at Huseynov's residence found that it matched the one used to kill Sharkey.

