Man charged in shooting death of 19-year-old woman in 2025 in Quindaro Park in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of a 19-year-old woman who was shot on May 31, 2025, in Quindaro Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Prabin Ghataney, 19, is accused of the shooting death of Britany Castro-Lopez.

Castro-Lopez, also 19, died June 14.

Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department deputies, along with the U.S. Marshal's Service, arrested Ghataney on Jan. 20.

Ghataney is in the Wyandotte County Jail.

His next court hearing is Feb. 3.

