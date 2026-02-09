Man charged in Sunday burglary where KCPD officer shot female suspect in failed escape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged in a burglary Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri, that ended with a woman shot by a KCPD officer when the pair tried to drive away in a truck with the officer trapped in the passenger door.

Kenneth Figgins, 43, of Sugar Creek, faces one count of second-degree burglary in the incident at a business in the 9500 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

KCMO police officers were sent to the business around 2:19 a.m. Sunday on a reported alarm call, where individuals were actively breaking into containers, according to a court document.

The officer, who is the partner of the officer who shot the woman, told investigators he and his partner arrived at the business and found a large opening on the north side of the fence. He said he and his partner moved to the west side of the building where several Conex containers were found.

The officer told investigators he saw a person get into the passenger side of the truck parked near the containers.

His partner ran to the passenger side of the truck and began struggling with a suspect, the court document said.

The second officer went to the driver's side of the truck and saw a man in the driver's seat. The door was locked and the officer struck the window in an attempt to break into the truck.

The driver then drove forward with the officer's partner still in the passenger door.

His partner fired several shots into the truck and it crashed into a wooden fence, according to the court document.

The woman, whose name has not been released, suffered a minor gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released into police custody.

Figgins was arrested and taken to the Metro Patrol Station. He did not give officers any information about the incident.

A third suspect was arrested a short distance from the burglary scene, per the court document.

Detectives and crime scene technicians searched the burglary scene, which is an active construction site.

They found a yellow crowbar, several tool cases and power tools. The truck was also found still running at the scene, and four shell casings were discovered on the ground at the passenger side of the truck.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

