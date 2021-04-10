Man charged with 2 counts of murder in connection with April 1 shootings in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man stands accused of shooting two people to death April 1 inside a moving car.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Michael L. Gilmore, 23, on Friday with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

KCPD officers responded to a reported shooting about 1:40 p.m. on April 1 near East 67th Street and Walrond Avenue.

Police found the car's driver, Mia Sheridan, 22, and a passenger, Joshua Gilmore-Harris, 22, dead from gunshot wounds.

Sheridan and Gilmore-Harris were in a relationship and shared two children, a court document states.

Gilmore was located and arrested a week later. He admitted he had known Gilmore-Harris for about 10 years, but denied being with the victims the day of the murder, according to a court document.

A woman later gave a voluntary statement to detectives about what Gilmore told her about the murders.

She said Gilmore told her he was in the back seat of the car when Gilmore-Harris accused Gilmore of stealing from him, according to court records.

Gilmore claimed Gilmore-Harris pointed a gun at him and he wrestled the gun from Gilmore-Harris.

Gilmore allegedly then told the woman he shot Gilmore-Harris and Sheridan, according to a court document.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .