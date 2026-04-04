Man charged with attempted murder in March 25 incident, court document reveals events leading up to arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department responded to a call for an armed disturbance March 25 at a Commerce Bank location in Johnson County, Kansas.

A woman reported her husband was holding a gun to his head, and claimed he had been chasing her before she ended up at the bank, per an affidavit filed in the case.

Responding officers were told the man, Steven Gale Bundy Jr., was in the parking lot. Police then observed Bundy holding a black object.

An OP officer gave Bundy verbal commands to put the firearm down and stay put — Bundy ignored the commands, walking toward police and putting the gun to the side of his head.

A court documents says Bundy pulled the trigger as he was walking but the gun did not fire. He then continued toward police and the median of College Boulevard.

While Bundy was in the median, he continued to pull the trigger but the firearm did not go off. He also said he “wanted to kill himself,” a court document said.

Officers eventually took Bundy into custody and recovered a SCCY firearm and two 9mm rounds that were unspent.

Bundy’s wife told investigators the two had been making deliveries for Uber earlier that night in Kansas City, Missouri.

As the pair were on their way to pick up her children, she said Bundy was talking in a “crazy” manner and she informed him she no longer wanted to be together, per a court document.

Bundy then grabbed a gun from the vehicle’s center console and pointed it toward himself. She claimed he asked her if she wanted him to do it and he pulled the trigger — the gun misfired.

His wife exited the truck and called 911 as she was running away from the vehicle. Bundy proceeded to also get out of the vehicle, and he pointed the gun toward her as he followed her, the court document said.

As the two of them reached Commerce Bank, Bundy was trying to fix the firearm’s malfunction. He pulled the trigger multiple times as the gun was pointed at his wife but it did not fire.

Bundy told police his wife had gotten upset with him at the casino over a conversation regarding his "baby momma."

He also said the two of them were doing Uber, and he admitted to grabbing his firearm before following her to the bank.

Bundy claimed he only pointed the firearm at his wife to show her it was not firing, and he denied that he attempted to shoot her.

A total of six rounds were found by police.

In this case filed in March, Bundy is facing charges of first-degree attempted murder and violating a protection order. He is set for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. May 5.

He has a pending case filed in February in Johnson County, where his wife is listed as the victim. As a bond condition in that case, he was ordered to have no contact with her.

Bundy remains in custody.

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