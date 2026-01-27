Man charged with child kidnapping, domestic assault after Amber Alert incident last week in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who allegedly beat his girlfriend, fought with police and drove off with his girlfriend's two children in her car is charged in Clay County Court with child kidnapping and other crimes.

The crimes Lyrick T. Bryson is accused of committing happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 22 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers went to an apartment in Jackson County on the report of a disturbance.

Officers arrived and heard a woman scream for help from inside the apartment.

The officers kicked in the door to try to get inside the residence when Bryson opened the door and stepped out, according to a probable cause statement.

He then fought with officers when they tried to put him in handcuffs.

The victim, Bryson’s girlfriend of a few weeks, told officers she and Bryson were arguing when he punched her in the head five times, tried to strangle her twice and broke her phone when she tried to call police.

About 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, officers were sent on a disturbance to Northeast Barry Road and Maple Woods Drive in the Northland.

Bryson’s girlfriend told police that Bryson had left the area with her two children in her car. Bryson was not the father of the children, according to the woman.

She told officers she and Bryson got into an argument and she wanted to get out of the car. Bryson pulled over, she got out and Bryson walked over and punched her, according to a court document.

She told police she tried to get her children out of the car, but Bryson drove off with the front passenger door and one rear passenger door still open, the court document says.

An Amber Alert was issued for the two children — a 10-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy.

Police found Bryson and the children at his relative’s house in south Kansas City, Missouri. The children were not injured.

Bryson once again fought with police when officers tried to arrest him.

He refused to speak to authorities about the incidents without a lawyer present, according to the court document.

Bryson is on parole for robbery and was charged with domestic violence against another woman in November 2025 in Blue Springs.

