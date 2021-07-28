Man charged with fatal shooting at Lake of Ozarks bar

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Jefferson City man was charged Wednesday in the shooting death of a man at a popular entertainment venue near the Lake of the Ozarks during the Memorial Day weekend.

Officials allege Chad Brewer, 29, shot 27-year-old Vonza Watson after a fight between several people at the Lazy Gators on May 29.

Watson was an rapper and artist known as VNZA.

Brewer was charged with first-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. A judge ordered Brewer jailed without bond.

Investigators said video footage from a bar patron and surveillance cameras showed several people fighting when Brewer raised his arm and fired a shot, KYTV reported.

