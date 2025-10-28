Man charged with firing shots during road rage incident on I-70 in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is in custody on charges he opened fire on another motorist in an Oct. 23 road rage incident on Interstate 70 in Independence.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23, Independence police were notified of a reported shooting involving two vehicles in the area of eastbound I-70 near Noland Road.

Police learned one of the vehicles involved in the incident was a black Chrysler 300 that had exited the interstate onto Noland Road. Officers located the vehicle nearby and took the driver, Adrian Hudson, 44, into custody.

According to court records, Hudson told detectives that after he changed lanes, the driver of the other car became agitated and extended a middle finger toward Hudson.

Hudson told police he thought he saw a firearm in the other vehicle and, out of fear, fired two shots from his Smith & Wesson SD40 VE handgun “to scare” the other driver.

Hudson gave police consent to search his vehicle, where they recovered the firearm.

Other officers contacted the driver and passenger in the second vehicle. They told police they had been driving east on I-70 when a black Chrysler 300 cut them off in traffic.

The driver of the second car said he made a hand gesture toward Hudson. He eventually heard two gunshots.

The driver reported feeling plastic shrapnel hit his head. A female passenger suffered a small laceration to her arm. Neither required additional medical treatment.

Detectives found two bullet holes on the right rear quarter panel and bumper of the car, a 2013 Honda Accord. A spent bullet was located in the rear passenger seat.

No firearms were located in the victim's vehicle.

On Oct. 24, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Hudson with felony unlawful use of a weapon (for shooting at a motor vehicle) and armed criminal action.

Hudson made his initial appearance Monday before a Jackson County Circuit Court judge. He remained in custody as of Tuesday morning on a $100,000 bond, 10% authorized.

He’s scheduled for a bond review hearing on Nov. 6.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.