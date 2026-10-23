KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged with killing his girlfriend in an Independence hospital Thursday.

James F. Lawson reportedly shot and killed his girlfriend when she came to visit him, according to court records.

The Independence Police Department was called to Centerpoint Medical Center and found the victim deceased with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was there visiting Lawson who had been admitted to the hospital.

Surveillance video showed Lawson in his wheelchair facing the victim who appeared to be struggling to breathe and began to bend forward. Lawson was messing with his pants and hip area, and a dark object was seen in his right hand, court documents said.

Man charged with killing girlfriend inside Independence hospital

As the investigation was underway, Lawson was located at a strip mall near the hospital.

Court documents said when he was found and arrested, Lawson had a holster on his hip and ammunition in his wheelchair.

When questioned, Lawson recalled his girlfriend visiting his room, but he said he didn't know what happened due to a severe infection that caused delirium.

Court records also indicated Lawson acknowledged he was a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson said in a press release Lawson faces charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

His bond has been set at $250,000 cash only.

Centerpoint Medical Center provided a statement Friday in response to the incident. Read the statement below.

"We are deeply saddened by a tragic incident that resulted in the death of a hospital visitor. Law enforcement responded promptly, and has taken an individual into custody. We are cooperating fully with authorities as they investigate. The safety and privacy of our patients, visitors and colleagues remains our highest priority."

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