Man charged with murder in February shooting death in east Kansas City

Posted at 5:44 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 18:44:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man faces murder and other charges in the February shooting death of a man whom the suspect told detectives gave him rides in his little black SUV, according to a court document.

Gonzolo Sago Duvergel, age not given, is charged in Jackson County Court with second degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

KCMO police found the victim, Jamal Garcia, 53, suffering from multiple gunshots on Feb. 21 in the 3600 block of Wabash Avenue.

Garcia died at a hospital.

Officers arrested Duvergel on March 31 on unrelated charged, according to a court document.

Duvergel was spotted with a gun in his hand after the shooting and then hid it on his body, according to the news release from the prosecutor's office.

Detectives also discovered cell phone data put Duvergael's cell phone in the area of the shooting just minutes after a call to about the gunfire.


