Man charged with murder in shooting death of a man outside a house in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is charged after allegedly killing another man in the city's Historic Northeast neighborhood.

Jerry Plater, age not released, is charged in Jackson County Court with second degree murder and armed criminal action.

Plater is accused of shooting and killing 58-year-old Manuel Valentine-Ruperto on July 28 outside a house in the 3400 block of Roberts Street.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

