Man charged with rape, sexual assault of 5 victims at Baldwin City yoga business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Douglas County District Attorney's Office on Friday filed rape and sexual assault charges involving five victims against a 44-year-old man who worked at a yoga business in Baldwin City, Kansas.

Earlier this week, the Baldwin City Police Department posted on social media that they had launched an investigation into the man, identified as Aaron Borger, after receiving information about an alleged rape and sexual assault.

The police department was investigating alleged sexual assaults that took place between March 2024 and April 2026 at Om Grown Yoga.

Prosecutors charged Borger with two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of sexual battery, per a press release from the district attorney’s office.

The alleged crimes were against five different adult victims. All five of the women were allegedly assaulted while Borger was giving massage services.

"Our office thanks these victims for coming forward and sharing their stories with law enforcement," Douglas County District Attorney Dakota Loomis said in part in a press release.

The district attorney’s office encourages anyone who thinks they may have had “inappropriate or non-consensual contact” with Borger to contact law enforcement.

Individuals can contact Baldwin City Police Department Detective Vanessa Garza directly at 785-594-3850 or vschmalz@baldwincity.gov, or by calling the non-emergency dispatch line at 785-843-0250.

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