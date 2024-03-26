Man charged with second-degree murder for March 20 fatal shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors charged a man with second-degree murder in the March 20 fatal shooting of a man found in the Midtown neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyron Lee Sims, 60, also faces an armed criminal action charge.

Officers found Willie Spencer, 45, gravely wounded by two gunshots at about 5 a.m. in the area of West 38th and Wyandotte streets.

Spencer died a short time later.

Surveillance video revealed Sims chased Spencer before allegedly shooting him, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's office.

No word on what led to the murder.

