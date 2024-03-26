Watch Now
Man charged with second-degree murder for March 20 fatal shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

Posted at 4:31 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 17:33:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors charged a man with second-degree murder in the March 20 fatal shooting of a man found in the Midtown neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyron Lee Sims, 60, also faces an armed criminal action charge.

Officers found Willie Spencer, 45, gravely wounded by two gunshots at about 5 a.m. in the area of West 38th and Wyandotte streets.

Spencer died a short time later.

Surveillance video revealed Sims chased Spencer before allegedly shooting him, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's office.

No word on what led to the murder.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

