Man charged with threatening to kill Independence municipal judge during video court appearance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man with a lengthy criminal record is now charged with tampering with a judicial officer after making profane threats to kill the judge, court employees and police officers with an AK-47 rifle.

Frank Hernandez, a man in his early 60s, faces a chages of tampering with a judicial officer in Jackson County Court.

Hernandez lives in Kansas City, Kansas, according to court records.

A court document states Hernandez was in a jail cell in Independence when he was called to appear via video for a court hearing.

Hernandez pleaded not guilty to the charges he was being held on.

He began yelling, "I am going to shoot them," according to the court document.

Hernandez allegedly made a profane remark about killing court employees and police officers "with my AK," the document states He also allegedly said,"there's going to be a lot of dead because of this ......"

Officers returned Hernandez to a jail cell where an inmate told him the judge would probably put more charges on him because of the threats he made.

Hernandez spewed profanities and again threatened to kill the judge.

He has previous arrests or arrests and convictions for numerous charges, including DUI.

His bond was set at $50,000, cash-only.

No court date has been set.

