Man convicted in cold case murder in Wyandotte County sentenced Friday to life in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man convicted in a Wyandotte County cold case murder from November 1996 was sentenced Friday to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 10 years, according to a news release from the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office.

A jury found Gary D. Davis, Sr., guilty in January 2026 in the murder of Sameemah Mussawir, also known as Pearl Davis.

The jury found Davis not guilty in a second Wyandotte County cold case murder that tried along with the Mussawir case.

Davis, a long-haul trucker, was linked to the Mussawir murder by DNA, according to information released in a Sept. 2023 news conference.

Mussawir had two daughters and a large extended family.

A family member told KSHB 41 News Wyandotte County Reporter Rachel Henderson that Mussawir was a "real good mother, a good worker."

"This was a cold case," according to a statement Friday from Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark A. Dupree, Sr. "The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office would like to credit the detectives of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department for their perserverance in never giving up on this case. Their dilligence is is a testament to the hard work the men and woman of the KCKPD display every day for the citizens of Wyandotte County."

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