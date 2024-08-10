Man convicted of drug crimes walked away from Johnson County Adult Residential Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A man convicted of drug crimes walked away from the Johnson County Department of Corrections Adult Residential Center.

Ricardo Marin-Valdez, 24, is considered an escapee after not reporting to his job Friday or returning to the residential center, according to a news release from Kansas Department of Corrections. He is considered dangerous.

Marin-Valadez is 5 feet,11 inches tall and weighs 206 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes. He wore a black T-shirt and camouflage shorts when last seen, the news release states.

Marin-Valadez is serving a 15-month sentence for convictions of drug-related crimes in Johnson County.

The Johnson County Department of Corrections Adult Residential Center is a minimum-security facility.

Anyone with information on Marin-Valadez should call 911.

