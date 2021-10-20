Watch
Man crashes car after being shot Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri

Larry W. Smith/Getty Images
PARK CITY, KS - FEBRUARY 26: Police tape hangs across the street in front of the house that Dennis Rader lives in February 26, 2005 in Park City, Kansas. Rader is the suspect whom police have arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the 10 deaths now tied to the serial killer known as BTK. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)
Posted at 10:06 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 23:06:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said it happened around 8:30 p.m. at East 90th Street and Loma Vista Drive.

Callers told police dispatchers they heard gunshots and saw a car hit a street sign, according to KCMO police.

The victim's gunshot wounds were not life-threatening.

No other information was available.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

