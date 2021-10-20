Man crashes car after being shot Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in south Kansas City, Missouri.
Police said it happened around 8:30 p.m. at East 90th Street and Loma Vista Drive.
Callers told police dispatchers they heard gunshots and saw a car hit a street sign, according to KCMO police.
The victim's gunshot wounds were not life-threatening.
No other information was available.
