Man crashes into pole in Kansas City, Missouri, and dies after doctors discover he had been shot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died Tuesday night in east Kansas City, Missouri, after crashing his vehicle into a pole and being found with a gunshot wound during medical treatment.

The gunshot wound was discovered when the man was being treated for injuries from the crash, which happened near Truman Road and Bennington Avenue, according to KCPD.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians spent hours at the crash site looking for witnesses to the shooting or the crash.

No arrests had been made as of late Tuesday night.

This was the 61st homicide of 2026 in KCMO compared with 76 homicides in the city at this time last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.