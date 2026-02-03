Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man critically injured after being rescued from Olathe house fire Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was critically injured early Tuesday afternoon after he was injured in a house fire in Olathe.

Firefighters were called to the blaze just after noon Tuesday in the 600 block of E. Welston Avenue.

An Olathe Fire Department spokesperson said the first crews on the scene entered the home and rescued the man. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A second man was also transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not suspected to be life-threatening.

The spokesperson said the home suffered “significant” damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

